Virginia church in shock after sanctuary ceiling collapse

In Henrico, Virginia, a congregation is praying for a miracle after the ceiling inside the sanctuary at Derbyshire Baptist Church unexpectedly collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

“Who expects their ceiling to fall?” said Derbyshire Pastor Jeff Raymond, as he walked through the debris-filled aisles.

Days after the ceiling collapse, the air is still filled with dust making it hard to breathe.

The middle row of pews was crushed under twisted metal, insulation and crumbling drywall from the roof. A gaping hole in the center of the sanctuary ceiling reveals the roof of the 55-year-old church.

Raymond has been a pastor at the church for seven years. He said the music director was in the church when he heard the crash from the collapse just after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Raymond said it’s a miracle no one was sitting in the sanctuary when it unexpectedly collapsed.

“If this happened several hours later, this space would be filled with 50 folks or more who would be practicing for worship on Sunday,” said Raymond. “Just a few hours and it could have been a different situation.”

When the ceiling of the sanctuary fell, it created a dust cloud caking everything from the pews to the balcony in a thick layer of dust. As the dust circulated through the sanctuary, it damaged the inner-workings of of the church’s brand new 200-piece pipe organ.

“Now it’s not functional and it has to be refurbished, cleaned and basically made like new again,” said Raymond.

In a Facebook post, the Derbyshire Baptist music director David Schwoebel said that the organ will have to be pulled out and taken back to Atlanta, Georgia to the A.E. Schlueter Pipe Organ Company to wash each pipe to remove the caustic dust from it, as well as treat the console’s finish and care for the interior’s solid state circuitry.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Raymond said the building inspectors and the insurance company still have to finish assessing the damage and its costs.

Raymond is thankful for the way he says God is still taking care of the congregation.

“The neatest thing that’s happened is that area churches have called to offer their support and they’ve offered their space so that they can help us in this time of difficulty,” said Raymond.

At this point, there is no timetable as to when reconstruction can begin or when it will be finished in the sanctuary.

As the dust settles at Derbyshire Baptist, though the music has stopped and the ceiling has fallen, Raymond said their faith remains unshaken.

“It’s devastating because of what it does to our sanctuary, but it’s not devastating to who we are as a church,” said Raymond. “God still calls us beyond these walls to connect with community.”