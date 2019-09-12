Virginia college student dies after being struck by lightning in Outer Banks

A Virginia college student has died after being struck by lightning in the Atlantic Ocean in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, according to OBX Today.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department said it was called to the 3800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail where the victim was found and treated on the scene for a lightning strike.

The victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Matt Summerill, was at the beach with some friends and was transported to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.

Summerill was reportedly then hospitalized at a trauma center in Greenville in a medically-induced coma.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Lightning Expert John Jensenius confirmed Summerill’s death in a news release, saying the case is the 16th lightning fatality of the year in the United States.

A GoFundMe page has been organized for Summerill’s medical costs.