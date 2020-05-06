Virginia community college network launches distance learning platform

Virginia's network of community colleges now has a remote learning portal that includes online courses from colleges all in one place.

According to an announcement from the Virginia Community College System on Wednesday, they've launched CollegeAnywhereVA.org, an online portal through which Virginians can find a catalog of more than 10,000 courses offered across the system's 23 colleges.

In addition to connecting students with remote learning courses – a necessity amid the COVID-19 pandemic – the system says it also connects current and prospective students with advisors, known as College Navigators, streamlining the application and course enrollment process.

The advisors work for the local community colleges around the states and will help walk students through the process, advising on course selection and the transfer process (for students who are planning to apply their course work at a 4-year institution).

“Virginia’s students are facing unprecedented circumstances that affect every aspect of their lives, including higher education,” said Dr. Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “There’s no national consensus on when life will return to ‘normal,’ and a recent national study of high school seniors found that one in six students who intended to enroll full-time at a four-year institution are reconsidering their plans. Our goal with CollegeAnywhereVA is to ensure that those students, and any prospective student in Virginia, know they can find the right course or online program through their community college.”

According to the community college system, CollegeAnywhereVA "provides a transparent view into the 10,000+ online courses offered throughout Virginia’s 23 community colleges."

The courses offered through the portal could count toward an associate degree or certificate program at a local community college, count toward a degree or certificate program at another institution, or include workforce training programs that prepare students for career credentials.

Virginia’s Community Colleges have guaranteed transfer agreements with dozens of private and public institutions across the commonwealth. Tuition and fees at Virginia’s Community Colleges, according to a statement from the system, are roughly one-third the comparable costs at four-year universities.

“Our students, especially our high school seniors, have lost so many experiences over the last couple months – no proms, no yearbook exchange, no graduation ceremonies. We owe it to them to provide them the virtual door to their next educational step,” said Dubois.

