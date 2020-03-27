Virginia community colleges offer pass/fail grading policy

Colleges across the country have been making changes to classes because of COVID-19.

Health care classes, among other programs, offered at BRCC would be included in the G3 program, according to the college. | Credit: WHSV

Now, Virginia's Community College System implemented an emergency grading policy for 23 colleges in the state. A pass/fail option is being offered after concerns that students were disadvantaged because of the switch from in-person class to keyboards.

The pass/fail option applies to courses in the spring 2020 semester that have not finished before April 6. This policy will not apply to courses already completed or for future semesters.

Students still have the option to receive a traditional letter grade.

Jeff Kraus, Asst. Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications with VCCS, said they wanted students to be treated fairly and not be disadvantaged by the abrupt switch to online learning.

"As we adjust to the new realities of this pandemic, all the closings and people having to accommodate that in their life, that students are not disadvantaged to something they obviously have no control over," Kraus said.

Kraus said they've made a number of changes to accommodate students during this time. They started by extending the withdraw deadline to the end of the semester. Also, ensuring the pass/ fail grade won't affect students seeking to transfer to a public university in Virginia.

"There are a lot of dynamics at play that really makes this a matter of fairness and equity and making sure that these students aren't unfairly disadvantaged," Kraus said.

Students are encouraged to speak to their college and course instructor with questions regarding the grading policy.