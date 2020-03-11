Virginia congressman to self-quarantine after potential contact with coronavirus

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th Congressional District, will self-quarantine after dining with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

Beyer said he and his wife were contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to inform them of the friend who tested positive.

“They told us the timeline of his infection began shortly after our contact on February 28,” Beyer wrote on Facebook.

At the request of health officials, Beyer says he will self-quarantine to ensure that he does not spread it to other people.

“My office will close for public business and I will not attend votes or hearings until Monday, when medical advisers say I should be clear to return,” he said.

Other members of Congress isolating themselves after contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus are Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Doug Collins, Paul Gosar, Julia Brownley, and Mark Meadows.