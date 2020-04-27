Virginia coronavirus cases rise to 13,535, deaths climb to 458

As of Monday, April 27, the Virginia Department of Health has received 13,535 confirmed tests and clinical diagnoses for COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

New positive results submitted to the department have accelerated rapidly throughout April, with Virginia first crossing 2,000 cases on Friday, April 3; 3,000 cases by Tuesday, April 7; 4,000 cases by Thursday, April 9; 5,000 by Saturday, April 11; 6,000 by Tuesday, April 14; 7,000 by Friday, April 17; 8,000 by Saturday, April 18; 9,000 by Tuesday, April 22; 10,000 by Wednesday, April 22; 11,000 by Friday, April 24; and 12,000 by Sunday, April 26.

One week ago, Virginia was at 8,990 cases.

As of that day, there had been three days of declining new case totals, but that streak of lower daily totals was broken by a jump of more than 600 cases on April 21, followed by several days of spikes.

Virginia's projected peak, according to UVA data modeling, should be around now.

Last Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam outlined a blueprint for guidelines on when Virginia can reopen, based on comprehensive testing, a steady supply of PPE, and requirements on open hospital capacity.

Those guidelines, based on federal guidance from the White House, call for 14 days of declining daily case totals before Virginia can enter Phase 1. Put simply, we're not there yet.

Researchers are also extremely confident there are many more people with positive cases who have not been tested because they didn't show symptoms, but can still pass the virus on to others. In long-term care facilities in Virginia where the full populations have been tested, large numbers of residents tested positive without displaying symptoms.

Case totals as of April 27

By April 27, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 13,036 confirmed and 499 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Since an April 21 update to the VDH system, the department clarifies the difference in cases confirmed by lab tests and "probable" cases, which are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test.

Those positive test results are out of 80,180 people that have been tested in Virginia, which comes out to nearly 17% of Virginians tested for the coronavirus receiving positive results.

At this point, 2,066 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and 458 have died of causes related to the disease.

In a press briefing by Governor Northam, Dr. Norm Oliver, the state health commissioner, said the data on deaths displayed by the VDH is almost always delayed by a day or several from when the deaths actually occurred.

Since April 21, the state website shows a lot more detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the outbreak and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

Local cases

In our area, as of April 27, there were at least 36 confirmed cases in Augusta County, 383 cases in Harrisonburg, 193 cases in Rockingham County, 87 cases in Page County, 78 cases in Shenandoah County, 10 cases in Staunton, 11 cases in Waynesboro, 1 case in Highland County, 95 cases in Frederick County, 33 cases in Winchester, and 5 cases in Rockbridge County, along with 3 in Lexington.

Local outbreaks

Part of the Harrisonburg number, which has the most confirmed cases in our region, comes from an outbreak at Accordius Health Harrisonburg, where the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Health collaborated to test every resident and staff member, finding 81 residents and 12 staff members positive.

By Wednesday, April 22, the facility had confirmed 13 deaths due to coronavirus.

A separate outbreak in Harrisonburg, at the Harrisonburg Men's Diversion Center, has resulted in at least 17 positive case.

In Page County, which went from 30 cases on Friday to 87 as of Monday, a large part is accounted for from an outbreak at Skyview Springs Rehab, where 59 residents tested positive for the virus amid an outbreak.

The Central Shenandoah Health District currently has 8 identified outbreaks and the Lord Fairfax Health District has 11.

Health department officials have not specified the majority of the locations of those outbreaks, given that Virginia state code requires permission to be granted by a facility for their information to be released to the media.

Hospitalizations

Of the state's total hospitalizations, at least 42 have been in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Of those, 2 are in Augusta County, 25 in Harrisonburg, 14 in Rockingham County, and 1 in Waynesboro.

In the Lord Fairfax Health District, there have been at least 5 hospitalizations. Ten of those have been in Shenandoah County and nine in Page County.

Deaths

As far as deaths, there have been two reported in Shenandoah County, one in Augusta County, nine in Harrisonburg, and one in Rockingham County.

Although the statewide numbers have listed 9 deaths in Harrisonburg since Friday, the Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed last Wednesday night that 13 residents of Accordius Health Harrisonburg had died of coronavirus-related causes. It's unclear exactly why those numbers are still not reflected on the state dashboard.

Other local updates

Just to the east, there have been at least 77 cases in Albemarle County, 50 in Charlottesville, 10 in Greene County, and 7 in Nelson County. There have been 57 hospitalizations there.

In the part of West Virginia we cover, one case has been confirmed in Pendleton County, three cases in Hardy County, and one case in Grant County.

The numbers provided here are a blend of the data provided by the Virginia Department of Health and case updates provided directly by our local health districts.

What about testing on a local level?

As of April 27, the Thomas Jefferson Health District had reported 3,023 total COVID-19 tests performed. The Lord Fairfax Health District had reported 3,006 tests, and the Central Shenandoah Health District had reported 2,395 tests.

For context, on a state level, of the COVID-19 tests administered, a little more than 15% of people tested have received positive results. Of the tests administered in the Central Shenandoah Health District, around 27% of people tested have received positive results.

According to Dr. Greene, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, those testing numbers reported by the Virginia Department of Health may not include all the tests that have actually been conducted. He said tests performed by private labs aren't always reported to the state if they came back negative, so advised that those numbers generally don't show the full picture.

Dr. Forlano, the state's deputy health commissioner, said in a Wednesday briefing that the state data is meant to give at look at overall trends more than it's meant to show every single case.

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of April 27, at least 1,843 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,455.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers at 9 a.m. each day.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department's numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

Where are all the confirmed cases in our region?

According to the Virginia Department of Health's April 27 breakdown, 80,180 people in Virginia had been tested for the virus, with 13,535 positive results. The number of total tests has increased significantly in recent days, with about 15,000 tests administered since Friday, falling in line with Gov. Northam's guidelines to focus on comprehensive testing for the state.

The department's breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, and demographic breakdowns, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here's a breakdown of cases for our region as of 9 a.m. on April 27. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart below our list.

Central Shenandoah

• Augusta County - 36

• Buena Vista - 5

• Harrisonburg - 383

• Highland County - 1

• Lexington - 3

• Rockbridge County - 5

• Rockingham County - 193

• Staunton - 10

• Waynesboro - 11

Outbreaks: 8, with 1 in a long-term care facility, 1 in a healthcare setting, 4 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 1 in an educational setting

Lord Fairfax

• Clarke County - 7

• Frederick County - 95

• Page County - 87

• Shenandoah County - 78

• Warren County - 44

• Winchester - 33

Outbreaks: 11, with 3 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 5 in congregate settings

Thomas Jefferson

• Albemarle County - 77

• Charlottesville - 50

• Fluvanna County - 73

• Greene County - 10

• Louisa County - 41

• Nelson County - 7

Outbreaks: 3, with 2 in long-term care facilities and 1 in a correctional facility

Rappahannock Rapidan

• Culpeper County - 113

• Fauquier County - 96

• Madison County - 14

• Orange County - 26

• Rappahannock - 1

Outbreaks: 1 in a healthcare setting

The statewide situation in Virginia

On Friday, April 24, Gov. Ralph Northam outlined a blueprint for guidelines on when Virginia can reopen, based on testing, PPE, and hospital capacity requirements. The governor also announced that he was delaying May's local elections by two weeks.

Monday marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that Virginia had seen three days of declining new case totals, but Tuesday saw an increase of more than 600 cases that quickly broke that trend.

On Thursday, April 23, Gov. Ralph Northam extended Virginia's ban on elective surgeries by one week and extended the closure of public DMV offices by two weeks, bringing the expiration dates of those orders more in line with other statewide orders.

Last Friday, Northam signed a new executive order easing some license restrictions to allow more medical providers to practice in Virginia during the state of emergency, and talked about the federal guidelines for reopening the state.

Last Wednesday, he announced an extension of his Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses and banned gatherings of more than 10 people. That order is now set to run through at least May 8.

The previous Friday, he announced plans to establish a nursing home task force, proposed the release of inmates with less than year left in their sentences, and emphasized a need for volunteers.

On April 8, he announced that he was postponing Virginia's June primary election and recommending that local elections in May be postponed to November by the General Assembly.

On March 30, Gov. Northam issued a 'Stay at Home' order for all Virginians by signing Executive Order 55, effectively instructing all Virginians to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia remains under a state of emergency until June 10, and Northam's order that closed many non-essential businesses, Executive Order 53, remains in place until at least May 9.

That order is enforceable by law, so someone who hosts a gathering of more than 10 people can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. You can learn more about what police enforcement of Northam's executive orders looks like here.