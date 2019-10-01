Virginia county GOP ousts Senator for supporting non-Republican

A Virginia county GOP has kicked a state senator out of the local party over accusations she publicly supported an independent sheriff candidate running against a Republican nominee.

State Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield was notified of her dismissal from the Chesterfield County GOP by chairwoman Tara Carroll on Monday.

The Chesterfield County Republican Committee sent Chase (R - Midlothian) a letter Monday saying she is in violation of the Committee rules.

The letter says, “We are disappointed that you have chosen not to take the required remedial actions outlined in our letter sent last Friday, September 27 which notified you of the provisions of the Party Plan that trigger the automatic loss of your membership unless you disavowed the use of your name in support of, and ceased your in-kind contribution to, a candidate running against our Republican nominee for Sheriff.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the action is mostly symbolic, though, as Chase remains the Republican nominee on the November ballot.

Chase's dismissal centers on accusations she violated a committee policy by supporting the independent sheriff candidate over Republican nominee Karl Leonard. Some Republicans say she's gone so far as to post messages on social media endorsing the opposing candidate and attacking Leonard.

Chase told the paper Monday that Leonard started the feud with her by not endorsing her campaign and that it all goes back to a dispute she had with a Capitol Police officer earlier this year.

“I would never curse out or berate a police officer. I would not do that. There was a disagreement between myself and an officer, we were the only two people there,” Chase said, recalling the dispute over parking access.

“I’m the Republican nominee, he’s the Republican nominee. We’re supposed to support our Republican nominees and he did not and he didn’t even come to me and say, ‘What happened? What’s your side?’ He took advantage of that situation to not support my re-election,” said Chase.

Sheriff Leonard told NBC12 by phone that he could not support her campaign until she publicly apologized for how she treated the Capitol Police officer.

Chase did issue a written apology in April for “losing her cool.”

Leonard also disputes a statement Chase made that he supports Chesterfield being a sanctuary city. He says Chesterfield has never has been a sanctuary city.

The Chesterfield County Republican Committee declined to comment. Chase says as a candidate, she cannot take down the post since it was shared on her campaign Facebook page.

Chase faces Democrat Amanda Pohl on November 5.