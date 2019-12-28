Virginia cyclist dies after collision with passenger train

Authorities say a bicyclist was killed after a collision with an Amtrak train in southeastern Virginia.

News outlets report Kerry L. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene at the Suffolk railroad crossing where he was struck early Friday evening.

An Amtrak spokeswoman says the train had 135 passengers and was heading to Norfolk when the collision occurred.

There were no reported injuries on the train, which resumed service late Friday. The roadway and the railroad crossing were closed for several hours.

Suffolk officials and Amtrak were still investigating the details of what happened.