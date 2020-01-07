Virginia delegate wants to stop harmful Lake Anna algae blooms

A Virginia representative wants to figure out how to stop harmful algal blooms at Lake Anna.

Delegate John McGuire (R- 56th District) introduced House Joint Resolution 40, which requests the Virginia Department of Health to study the algal blooms.

“Many of my constituents in the 56th District and the Louisa County’s Board of Supervisors brought this concern to my attention and I felt it need to be studied. The health and welfare of the community around the lake is at risk," said McGuire.

Greg Baker, president of the Lake Anna Civic Association, said the algae blooms are not only a health issue, but they are also affecting tourism in the Lake Anna area.

“After two years of no-swim advisories due to harmful algae blooms (HABs) at Lake Anna, our 700 families that are members of the Lake Anna Civic Association are nervous and extremely concerned. Lake Anna tourism is an economic engine to central Virginia. HABs are hurting businesses, summer rentals and property values. HJR 40 could not be a more important and timelier. This is a first crucial step in resolving this urgent issue," said Baker.

If the measure passes, the study would be conducted later this year.