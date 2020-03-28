Virginia deputy shoots, kills man after gunfire exchanged

A man was killed by a deputy in Virginia after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

The Virginia State Police said in a release that the case began on Friday morning when the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office went to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked along a rural road.

A deputy discovered a man at a campsite off the road. When the deputy approached, the man began shooting.

Police say the man ran into heavy woods after the deputy returned fire. The deputy was not injured. The sheriff's office then conducted a concentrated search. Deputies again encountered the suspect and one of them fired at him. He died of his injuries.