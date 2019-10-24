Virginia diocese trying to bring back black Catholics lost during integration

The Catholic Church in Virginia is working to right the wrongs of a decision that closed a predominantly black parish in Charlottesville and nearly a dozen other churches across the state during integration.

The earliest diary entry of priests who led Saint Margaret Mary Parish in Charlottesville described bringing about 30 people into the church. That congregation would soon swell to hundreds - black and white - before the diocese closed its doors in an attempt to end racial segregation.

For the faithful like Earl Chapman, the belief in God reaches beyond the church building and Sunday Mass.

“I have a conversation with Him all throughout the day,” he said. “It's like we're friends.”

Chapman says he's grown deeper in piety over the years at Church of the Incarnation Roman Catholic Parish in Albemarle County.

“I've been in some hard situations, but my faith always got me out, pulled me through it,” said Chapman.

He first found that faith growing up in the Rose Hill neighborhood in Charlottesville in the 1950's. Chapman’s mother would send the kids down the block from their house on the corner to Saint Margaret Mary Parish.

“We'd walk down the street, and before church people would congregate outside before the Mass started,” Chapman recalled.

The Redemptorists opened Saint Margaret Mary Parish on the corner of Concord Avenue and Forest Street in 1953 as an outpost of the Catholic Church in Elkton. It was their mission to evangelize the African-American community in central Virginia into Catholicism.

“That was the only church around here at that time,” Chapman said. “We all grew up, got baptized, confirmed here.”

By 1955, a newspaper article about the church's remodeling noted the, "congregation has been growing steadily."

“It was packed every Sunday,” said Chapman. “Every time I'd go past the church, I'd go in and say a prayer. It just uplifted you.”

Chapman carried his faith into military service during Vietnam. He returned home after four years to find his church closed, demolished, and replaced by apartments.

“It just died - people's spirit, their morale - it just died when they took the church away,” he said.

That day came for Saint Margaret Mary Parish on June 12, 1966. The Redemptorists recorded in a diary entry, "Our Colored Out-mission," "was absorbed into the local white parish - Holy Comforter."

An article in the Daily Progress reported, "the amalgamation of the two churches is part of a church-wide program to integrate congregations."

“Here, you felt like you were sitting in somebody's house or living room, you know,” Chapman said. “Holy Comforter made you feel distant.”

Eighty-seven-year-old Barbara Cage recalls that feeling when she visited services at the downtown church during segregation: "I would go there and move up to the front. They would make me sit in the back,” she said.

When Saint Margaret Mary Parish closed, the life-long Catholic moved to a predominantly-white parish.

“There's one other man I see once a week and maybe a couple - a husband and wife - but there aren't many Afro-American Catholics in Charlottesville,” said Cage. “We're all going to worship God, but it's all about color.”

The order to integrate churches in the Richmond Diocese came from Bishop John Joyce Russell. To accomplish that, he shuttered all but two of the 13 black parishes in the diocese, which covers most of Virginia.

“It was a very good, courageous decision – however, poorly executed,” said Richmond Diocese Historian Molly Pyle.

Pyle recently finished a history of the diocese ahead of its 200th anniversary in 2020. She heard from black Catholics across Virginia on how the decision left them feeling abandoned by the church.

“It was a witness, a beacon, an anchor to many families who outside the parish faced such wounding discrimination,” Pyle said. “I think there is a recognition that many, many left the diocese.”

It's impossible to know how many black Catholics left the church or came back in the past 50 years. Right now, black Catholics make up 6,600 of the more than 220,000 members in the diocese.

“We lost a whole generation,” said Reverend Mr. Charles Williams, Office for Black Catholics Director.

The diocese is putting its faith in Williams to bring more African-American believers into the church.

“Let's have a conversation, let's talk about what happened,” Rev. Williams said. “Let's talk about healing, let's talk about reconciling those experiences.”

Williams is trying to evangelize the African-American community across the diocese with a message: The church wants them in the pews for Mass, and at the pulpit as priests.

“We recognized our mistakes. We apologized for our mistakes. And now, we want you back. We want you to help us to grow, help us to heal, and help us to be a whole church like Jesus intended us to be,” Williams said.

But the past isn't easily forgiven for some: “They left a bad taste and a bad feeling in the heart about having to leave it, and tearing it down,” Chapman said.

Chapman prays his peers and future generations of black Catholics find their way. His conviction is unwavering, with only the memories from Saint Margaret Mary Parish.

“I was shocked that the church was gone, but my faith was still inside me because I always carried it with me,” Chapman said.

In November, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops approved a statement asking for forgiveness for its past in segregation. The document Open Wide Our Hearts: An Enduring Call to Love also provides resources for parishes to combat racism. It's the first time in 40 years the bishops have collectively addressed the issue.

