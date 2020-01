Rooster, a 14-week-old American Bulldog Staffordshire Terrier from Chesterfield, Virginia, will be in the Puppy Bowl 2020 competition.

The Puppy Bowl airs on the Animal Planet channel annually every year on Super Bowl Sunday.

The show features puppies from around the country playing in a model-sized stadium with commentary on their actions.

You can catch Rooster and other little pups on the Animal Planet Channel Feb. 2, 2020.