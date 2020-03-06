Virginia drivers react to proposed gas tax

As Virginia's General Assembly winds down, lawmakers are still hammering out the final details of bills including a comprehensive transportation package that would impact gas taxes across the state.

The statewide gas tax could increase by five cents. | Credit: WHSV

The package also includes bills that wouldn't allow drivers to hold a phone behind the wheel and would change laws about seat belts and open containers. It also includes gas tax increases and people we spoke with had mixed feelings about the idea.

"Well, I pay enough for gas now," a Lexington resident said.

Other people we spoke with seemed a little more open.

'Depends on what it's going to improve or take away from," Colin Proctor, a Chesterfield resident, said.

Debra Cooper, a Blacksburg resident also felt it depended on what the taxes would be used for.

"It's a good price right now," Proctor said about the price of gas now. "I think the cost is low, so if they increased it minimally, I wouldn't really mind."

The proposal lawmakers said they have agreed on would increase the statewide gas tax by five cents a gallon for the next two years and then index future increases to inflation.

Lawmakers said that increase at the pump will go to pay for improvements on the roads.

Cooper said she doesn't mind paying taxes if they're used for road improvements.

"81 is a death trap. I've been driving it since I was 16 really, and I'm 60 now," Cooper said. "So that's how long I've been driving 81 and every year it becomes more deadly."

In Virginia, the statewide gas tax is around 16 cents a gallon. The regional gas tax, which is 7.6 cents a gallon, would also expand to include the rest of the state.

