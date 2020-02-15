Virginia emerges as South progressive leader under Democrats

Democrats in Virginia are using their newfound legislative control to refashion the state as the South's progressive leader on racial, social and economic issues.

Legislators are rewriting laws at a breathtaking pace, with landmark legislation on guns, LGBTQ protections, abortion and other key issues advancing nearly every day in a state that was once synonymous with the Old South.

Many of the Confederate monuments scattered around the state could soon be coming down. The state holiday honoring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is going away.

The legislature is set to give final passage to most pieces of landmark legislation ahead of the March 7 adjournment.