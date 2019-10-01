Virginia firefighter surprises deputy responding to call with marriage proposal

A Loudoun County firefighter gave his girlfriend, a sheriff’s deputy, the surprise of a lifetime when she thought she was responding to a call.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy First Class Christina Evans thought she was responding to assist Loudoun County Fire and Rescue this past weekend. But when she arrived, her boyfriend and Assistant Fire Marshal John Bolland had a very important question and sign for her.

“A firefighter donning his gear stepped out of the fire truck, got down on one knee, and asked for her hand in marriage,” the sheriff’s office posted to its Facebook page.