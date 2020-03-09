Virginia flu season: 782 deaths so far, three of them pediatric

UPDATE (March 9):

In the 2019-2020 flu season so far, 782 influenza- and pneumonia-related deaths have been reported in Virginia, including three pediatric deaths.

That's according to the Virginia Department of Health's weekly summary.

The state has investigated 110 outbreaks since the season began in October 2019, and flu has been considered to be widespread in the state for 14 weeks since then.

9,354 reports of influenza or influenza-like illnesses are about evenly spread between influenza A and B.

You can read the entire report here.

___________

March 6, 2020:

In the midst of a headline-grabbing coronavirus outbreak, seasonal flu has killed tens of thousands of Americans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 20,000 deaths this season from influenza.

There have been an estimated 34 million flu illnesses so far and 350,000 hospitalizations.

Flu activity in the United States is high, but the viruses are not overly severe, according to the CDC.

Children and young adults have been the hardest hit.

“Rates among school-aged children and young adults are higher at this time than in recent seasons and rates among children 0-4 years old are now the highest CDC has on record at this point in the season, surpassing rates reported during the second wave of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic,” the agency said.

A total of 136 influenza-associated deaths in children have been reported this season. That’s an increase of 11 since last week’s report.

The CDC projects flu activity to remain elevated throughout this month.

Flu activity was high in Puerto Rico and 40 states. It was moderate in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire. and South Dakota. It was low in Idaho.

Only minimal amounts of flu were reported in Arizona, Florida and Washington D.C.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

A recent CDC report shows getting the vaccine reduces a child’s risk of going to the doctor with flu by 55% and by 45% for everyone that gets the shot.

It takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu after your vaccination.