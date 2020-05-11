Virginia gas average increases for first time in months

The Virginia gas average has increased for the first time in months.

Virginia’s average is $1.68, which has increased one cent over the last week, decreased eight cents from last month and decreased by 93 cents over the last year.

This year, Virginia’s average gas price has been dropping since hitting a total of $2.39 on Jan. 9.

The gas prices went up a penny on Feb. 25 and stayed at $2.24 for three days before dropping down to $1.66 on May 5.

The national average has increased by six cents