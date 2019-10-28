Virginia gas tax revenue falls as car fuel efficiency soars

For the first time ever, Virginians are driving more and spending less at the pump. That's good news for consumers, but bad news for the state's bottom line.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board revealed that from 2016 to 2018, Virginia drivers traveled 3.2% miles more, but gas tax revenue fell 0.4%. That shortfall cost the state more than $30 million in tax revenue. Experts say that the trend has been a long time coming.

"We actually are making a little less money on the gas tax than we were in 1977," Bill Shobe, the Director of Economic Policy Studies at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center said. "Even though the vehicle miles traveled have gone up about 70% since then."

Experts say that the tax revenue is largely due to the increasing fuel efficiency of modern cars. The Transportation Board cited the Toyota Camry as an example. The 2000 model got 23 miles per gallon and generated an average of $82 in gas tax revenue. The 2019 model got 34 miles per gallon and created just $55 in revenue for the state. The Camry's hybrid model generated just $36 in taxes.

"We're very happy that they're much more efficient," Shobe explained. "In terms of gas tax revenue, of course, it's a problem. These cars aren't paying the same amount per mile as other cars are, and so it means we're going to have to figure out some other mechanism for funding highways."

The state is already looking at alternatives to make up for the deficit. The Transportation Board is exploring a tax based on mileage driven per year, and experts say they could also look to expand toll road systems.

"One of the approaches could be annual reporting of mileage traveled," Shobe said. "That could be done in conjunction with inspections. The problem, of course, is enforcing a rule like that."

The gas tax primarily goes towards the upkeep and construction of roads statewide. That's why analysts say that a new plan should be made sooner rather than later.

"There's little doubt that a decision has to be made fairly soon," Shobe said. "Otherwise some other adjustment will have to be made just to make sure that we keep our current road infrastructure in good operating condition."

The state of Virginia has convened a task force to explore alternative solutions to fix the issue. Experts say the group may consider a mileage tax or expanding toll roads to make up for the deficit.