Virginia gets high ranking in public health emergency report

As the death toll for COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, rises, Virginia may be one of the states best-equipped to handle an outbreak, according to a new study.

Trust for America’s Health published its annual crisis preparedness study in January, ranking states on their emergency readiness. Virginia earned top marks. The report cited the commonwealth’s emergency management accreditation, hospital quality, and public health lab testing capacity as above average.

“The Virginia Department of Health really prides itself on building lots of coalitions,” Thomas Jefferson Health District Senior Policy Analyst Ryan McKay said. "Working with a wide array of partners on all-hazards preparedness. So, really getting ready for whatever could come our way, whether it’s a natural disaster, or in this case, a public health threat.”

The Thomas Jefferson Health District says it communicates and coordinates with hospitals around Charlottesville when preparing and practicing for emergency situations. Every year, the Health Department uses season flu to practice for more severe outbreaks.

“I think the biggest thing with the novel coronavirus is that we don’t have a vaccine for it we don’t have any antivirals for it," Health District Emergency Management Coordinator Jessica Salah said. "So, although it is new, the planning and the preparedness is very, very similar to any communicable disease.”

While fears about the virus spreading are understandable, the Department of Health says the risk for an average person is very low. Moving forward, practicing simple hygiene like washing your hands, or coughing into your elbow, are the two most effective means of protecting yourself, it says. Assessing your personal risk is also key.

“We’re really looking at making sure people with underlying health conditions and those who are older, aren’t really taking care of themselves, they’re the ones that right now it seems they’re the greatest risk," McKay explained.

Monday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health announced its Public Health Laboratory had begun testing for cases of the virus in the commonwealth, instead of having to send all potentially infected samples to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Two samples tested this weekend came back negative for novel coronavirus.