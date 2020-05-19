Virginia gets more than $200 million in government funding to expand COVID-19 testing

The Department of Health and Human Services is delivering more than $200 million in funding to help Virginia expand its COVID-19 testing capacity.

The funding is being provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention which is giving $10.25 billion to states, territories and tribes in the CDC’s jurisdiction.

“This funding is part of the Trump Administration’s broader effort to ensure that states, territories, and tribes have the resources necessary to meet their testing goals as they begin to reopen,” a release said.

The funding will help provide support to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts and other related activities.

“This funding secured by President Trump for state, tribal, and local public health activities is a historic investment in America’s ability to track and control the spread of the virus, which is essential to a safe reopening,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “For the sake of all Americans’ health and well-being, we must help Americans get safely back to work and school, and that requires continued expansion of testing, surveillance, and contact tracing. The Trump Administration stands ready to support and guide states in their life-saving work to combat the virus and reopen our country.”

Governors will submit a plan for COVID-19 testing and goals for the remainder of the year to the Department of Health and Human Services.