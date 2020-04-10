Virginia governor calls for medical and non-medical volunteers

In Governor Ralph Northam's daily briefing on Friday, among other announcements, he reiterated a statewide call for volunteers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northam said, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, the state is working to recruit medical and non-medical volunteers.

An estimated 30,000 volunteers are needed to provide support for the immediate surge in hospitals, long term care facilities, and alternate care sites throughout the Commonwealth.

According to the governor, more than 13,000 people have signed up so far, and about half of those have had medical experience. But they need anyone who is healthy, able, and willing – whether they have medical experience or not.

“Tens of thousands of caring and committed healthcare professionals are working on the frontlines in Virginia hospitals to help patients who have contracted serious cases of COVID-19," said Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) president and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. "At a time when the healthcare delivery system is working to maximize treatment capacity to meet the steadily-rising number of patients, there is a critical need for volunteers to join the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to supplement the efforts of active healthcare providers. This is especially important as the Commonwealth moves forward with increasing medical surge capacity in anticipation of patient overflow when COVID-19 infections reach their peak in the weeks ahead.”

The Medical Reserve Corps is a force of dedicated volunteers who stand ready to support the community in the event of a public health emergency.

They have units at local levels, made up of teams of medical and public health professionals who, along with community members, volunteer their skills, expertise and time to support ongoing public health initiatives and assist during emergencies throughout Virginia.

According to Mary-Hope Vass, with James Madison University, unversities and colleges are working with Northam's office and the MRC to reach out to students, especially ones enrolled in health and medical degree programs, about the chance to volunteer.

Virginians who want to learn basic medical skills to be able to volunteer can get free training at higher education institutions, and they're also offering additional training on ventilator usage and skills training for current health professionals to be able to handle transmission intensive care.

Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students are particularly encouraged to apply. Non-medical volunteer positions include logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support.

“The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians across the Commonwealth to lend a hand,” said Governor Northam. “Signing up to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps is a great opportunity to support your fellow citizens and help us save lives.”

“Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you,” said Chief Workforce Advisor to the Governor Dr. Megan Healy. “All Virginians are welcome in the fight against COVID-19, and we will need a wide range of talents to enhance the Commonwealth’s medical surge capacity during this time of crisis.”

"We have all been inspired by the generosity of so many individuals in Virginia since COVID-19 began impacting the Commonwealth," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD. "We need all hands on deck as we expand our health system capacity in the weeks ahead. Now more than ever, joining the MRC is a great way to take action and give back to your community in a meaningful way."

For more information and to become an MRC volunteer, you can go to VAMRC.org.

