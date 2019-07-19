Virginia governor hints at plan for free community college

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he could soon be rolling out a plan for free community college tuition.

In a Wednesday announcement, the Democratic governor described a program that would allow Virginia residents to attend community colleges for free in exchange for a year spent working in public service or a high-demand field.

Northam said it would be called G3 for "get skilled, get a job and give back." He says he expects more details and a formal announcement to come in a few weeks.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Northam's proposal follows a plan he laid out while campaigning in 2017. At the time, he said the program would initially cost the state $37 million but would earn more than twice that amount back in income taxes after five years.

Earlier this year, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill authorizing tuition grants for community and technical colleges to West Virginia residents who are at least 18 years old and have completed a secondary program.

In our neighboring state, grantees have to pass a drug test each semester, maintain a 2.0 grade-point average, take at least six credit hours per semester and perform at least eight hours of community service.

At least 17 other states offer similar programs.