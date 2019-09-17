Virginia governor sets renewable energy goal: 100% by 2050

Gov. Ralph Northam has issued an executive order setting a goal for Virginia to produce 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050.

The order issued Tuesday says the goal will help address climate change, a challenge that "poses potentially devastating risk to Virginia."

The order sets an intermediate goal of reaching 30% renewable energy by 2030. It also says the Commonwealth's agencies and executive branch institutions will aim to procure at least 30 percent of their electricity from renewable resources by 2022.

Virginia's GOP-controlled legislature has thwarted Northam's attempts to pass legislation limiting carbon emissions from power plants. Control of both the House and Senate are up for grabs in November's elections.

Environmental groups applauded the move from Northam.

Below is the full release from Northam's office:

During the inaugural Virginia Clean Energy Summit this morning, Governor Northam announced Executive Order Forty-Three, an ambitious plan to expand renewable energy in the commonwealth and address the climate crisis. In addition to establishing energy efficiency requirements on state buildings and a goal for 30% of Virginia’s energy to be powered by renewable sources by 2030, EO Forty-Three sets Virginia on the path to zero carbon pollution by 2050. Most important, the executive order ties plans for clean energy to jobs, focused on pathways out of poverty.

While the plan to meet the goals laid out by Governor Northam will not be finalized until July 1, 2020, there will be steps towards the transition that go into effect almost immediately. This includes: DMME initiating a competitive power purchase agreement for distributed solar, state agencies and universities looking at their energy consumption and implementing energy efficiency, and 3000 MW of wind and solar development by 2022.