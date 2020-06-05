Virginia health dept. urges protesters to take precautions against COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health is urging those participating in protests over the death of George Floyd to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19 and be aware of where they can get tested for the virus.

In a statement issued Friday, the department said they want to "ensure all Virginians, including those participating in ongoing protests, know how to access publicly-available COVID-19 tests."

"The nature of large protests means the virus may spread more easily there, especially if protesters are not wearing masks," the health department statement continued.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, they have communicated with local health districts around Virginia where protests have occurred, from Richmond to Lynchburg to Harrisonburg and many, many more, and has been encouraging local health districts to share information with protesters about upcoming community testing events and pharmacies where COVID-19 tests are readily available.

The health department says people attending protests may be at higher risk of COVID-19 infection and is suggesting all protesters wear masks, wash hands frequently, stay six feet apart from others in crowds, and, if symptoms appear, stay home and call their health care provider.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who believes they have been exposed to others with infections can get tested in Virginia, especially at community testing events sponsored by the health department, like the one in Staunton on Friday or the one in Shenandoah County on Monday.

“We support the right to protest, and we also want people to be safe. People can have COVID-19 and not show symptoms or have only mild symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus to others. For some people, particularly those with underlying health conditions, the virus can be life-threatening. We urge people who have symptoms such as fever and cough to stay home and to get tested,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A.

The health department is encouraging people to talk with their healthcare provider about any questions and says they will keep monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic while supporting Virginians' right to engage in civic action.

You an find the Virginia Department of Health's online symptom checker, CovidCheck, here. It will make recommendations based on your symptoms and potential exposure.

You can find a list of publicly available testing sites in Virginia here.

