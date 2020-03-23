Virginia health districts activate county and city/town specific coronavirus public call centers

People across Virginia are now encouraged to use newly activated public health call centers to find answers to any questions they have about COVID-19 and related issues.

The Virginia Department of Health activated call centers across all Virginia public health districts over the weekend.

The numbers can be used for questions about:

-Symptoms

-How to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself or others

-Local and statewide status

-Testing resources

-Steps to take if you think you may be sick

The Virginia Department of Health says you may call any number, but the center nearest you would be most helpful.

The number for the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro, is 855-949-8378.

It can be reached from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The full list of call centers and their numbers can be found here.

