Virginia health officials find 7 sites with Legionella germs

Virginia health officials say they've found the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease at seven locations in one county, including schools and a hospital.

Legionnaire's Disease a respiratory bacterial infection spread through mist from water source, Photo Date: 2009 / Photo: Janice Haney Carr / (MGN)

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports health officials have been scouring sites in Chesterfield County following 10 recent cases of Legionnaires' disease among older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe type of pneumonia. The Mayo Clinic says it can be treated with antibiotics and most people contract it by inhaling the germs. Health officials say they usually see about three cases each summer.

Alex Samuel, director of Chesterfield's health district, says the bacteria was found in cooling towers at the locations. But Samuel said the discoveries don't necessarily mean there's an outbreak.

The Department of Health said most people exposed to the bacteria do not get Legionnaire’s disease. People over age 50, smokers, those with chronic lung disease and other chronic health conditions as well as those with weakened immune systems are at increased risk.

Legionnaire’s disease is treatable with antibiotics.

The CDC says Legionnaire’s disease cases have increases nearly five and a half time since 2000. In 2018, there were 236 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Virginia.

Health officials said culture results indicate the presence of live Legionella bacteria at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Reynolds Metal Company, Ice Zone and the U.S. Defense Supply Center.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is our top priority. We immediately began to work closely with the Health Department upon notification and completed the recommended treatment plan on our cooling system. Infection control experts agree there is no evidence of transmission within the hospital and there has been no impact on patient care,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Richmond Ice Zone said the bacteria was found in its ice sheet cooling system and there is no risk to the public.

“We appreciate everyone’s concern about the recent news reports about Legionella bacteria found at our facility. The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority,” Richmond Ice Zone said in an email. “We have worked closely with the health department and our water treatment contractor in following the recommended treatment plan for the cooling tower. The treated system was a closed loop system that cools the underground piping for the ice sheet and did not have any exposure to public areas. It was not an air conditioning system. The health department assured us that there was no risk to the public or staff and that we could continue normal operations.”

Chesterfield school officials say no staff members have reported becoming sick.