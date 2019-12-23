Virginia health officials warn of possible measles exposure

Virginia health officials are mounting an effort to identify people who may have recently been exposed to a person with measles.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Saturday that the person visited the Richmond International Airport Tuesday night and a doctor’s office in suburban Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Dates, times and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles are specifically:

• Richmond International Airport, 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Dr, Richmond, VA 23250, Tuesday, December 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Of note, the individual did not pick up bags in baggage claim and proceeded directly to a private vehicle at curbside for transport.

• Health Visions MD, 1230 Alverser Dr. Suite 100, Midlothian, VA 23113, Thursday, December 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The department posted detailed instructions online about what to do if you were at either of the locations during certain time frames. The directions depend on whether or not you have been vaccinated against measles.

Based on the date of exposure, the health department said people infected could develop symptoms as late as January 11, 2020.

Measles is a highly contagious illness spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infection person.

Symptoms include a fever, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads all over the body.

Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.