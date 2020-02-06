Virginia highway marker to highlight First Baptist Church

A Virginia historical highway marker is being issued to highlight one of the nation's oldest African American congregations.

A public dedication and unveiling ceremony for the First Baptist Church marker will be held Saturday in Petersburg, on the south side of the church. First Baptist traces its origins to 1756, when worshipers known as New Lights began meeting outside Petersburg.

The congregation moved to Petersburg about 1820 and opened a sanctuary there in 1863.

The marker says the original building burned in 1866, “during a wave of arson targeting Petersburg’s black churches." In 1872, the congregation built the current sanctuary.

The dedication will be pm Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at the sign’s location on the south side of the church.

The marker reads:

First Baptist Church, one of the nation’s oldest African American congregations, traces its origins to 1756, when worshipers known as New Lights began meeting outside Petersburg. The congregation moved to the city about 1820 and opened a sanctuary here in 1863. After the building burned in 1866 during a wave of arson targeting Petersburg’s black churches, the present sanctuary was built in the Romanesque style and dedicated in 1872. Peabody High School originated in the church in 1870. During the Civil Rights Movement, First Baptist was a center for community organization. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke here in 1962 at a regional meeting of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.