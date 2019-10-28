Virginia horse tests positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1

A horse in Virginia has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1, which is the virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy.

The infected horse was found at a boarding stable in Loudoun County, which is now under quarantine.

“Two exposed horses also have been traced back to a boarding stable in Maryland. VDACS has notified the Maryland State Veterinarian,” a release said.

The State Veterinarian’s Office says EHV-1 is present in the environment and found in most horses all across the world, and that horses are typically exposed to the virus at a young are with no series side effect. A large percentage of horses carry the virus their entire lives with no clinical signs. Rarely, exposed horses develop the neurological form of the disease.

Officials said there is no cause for alarm for the general horse population, but horse owners with concerns should contact their veterinarian.