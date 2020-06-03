Virginia hospitals recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Month

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) is recognizing Gun Violence Awareness Month this June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VHHA released a statement Wednesday morning saying that that they're planning a series of activities and online resources focused on curbing community violence to mark Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 5 and for the month of June.

Activities and resources they plan to offer include the following list shared by the VHHA:

• A June 3 webinar that continues the “Violence is a Health Care Issue” series scheduled from noon-1 p.m. The webinar is facilitated by the VCU Injury and Violence Prevention Program. Visit this link to register for the June 3 webinar. A related informational document about COVID-19 and gun violence can be viewed online here and previous webinars in this series can be accessed here and here.

• Members of the health care community and the public are encouraged to wear orange on June 5 and take photos of themselves to share on social media using the hashtag #ViolenceIsAHealthCareIssue. VHHA has produced customizable “I Wear Orange” signs that can be printed and downloaded here.

• Another available tool is a Facebook profile picture frame recognizing Gun Violence Awareness Month that can be accessed here

So why is the VHHA recognizing Gun Violence Awareness Month? They say it aligns with the goals of the Virginia Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP) Collaborative, which is a federally funded grant program facilitated by VHHA Foundation to provide support to survivors of serious violence and their families during and after hospitalization.

In addition to federal funding, the Collaborative also receives critical support from the Hampton Roads Community Foundation and the United Way of South Hampton Roads to provide local program participants with emergency resources to assist survivors of violence in crisis.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, VHHA says they have worked with HVIP-participating providers as part of "a broader mission to protect and enhance community health" because the HVIP model has proven successful in reducing community violence and related hospitalizations elsewhere in the nation.

Prior to the pandemic, five participating Virginia programs had hired program coordinators, who direct potential patients to community resources.

In May 2019, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced an award of $2.4 million in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funding to support implementation of the HVIP model at select Virginia hospitals. Since then, second year funding has been approved for the program,

bringing the total award to $4.85 million. This grant support is part of a funding package approved by the Criminal Justice Services Board of DCJS. The HVIP project is supported by Award No. 20-A4739VP18 awarded by the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Victim

Services Grant Program, Department of Justice.