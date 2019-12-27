Virginia husband accused of murder in connection to wife's death

A Virginia man has been accused of killing his wife days after she was found dead.

Marcus Anthony Bolen, 36, of Hillsville, was arrested Thursday, news outlets reported citing the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. Authorities had obtained probable cause and warrants for murder and felony child neglect on Tuesday.

Cassandra Lauren Bolen, 30, was found dead in a home at 100 Holloway Drive on Sunday. The sheriff's office contacted the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined her cause of death was homicide.

On Dec. 24, investigators obtained warrants, and on Dec. 26, Bolen was arrested.

He is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail, according to news outlets. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

