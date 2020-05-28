Virginia individual income tax deadline is June 1

The deadline for Virginia’s individual income tax deadline is June 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline was moved from April 1 to June 1.

“To avoid penalties, you’ll need to pay at least 90% of your tax liability on or before June 1 and pay any outstanding tax liability with a return filed by the extended due date,” the Virginia Department of Taxation said.

The department also said interest will be waived on 2019 final payments and extension payments made by June 1, if at least 90% of the tax liability is paid by June 1.

“Any addition to tax otherwise applicable to estimated payments for the first quarter of TY 2020 would also be waived provided the payment is made by June 1, 2020,” the department said.

If you do need to make a payment, you have the following options:

- Online, directly from your bank account;

- Check or money order; and

- Credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

For more information, click here

