Virginia inmates manufacturing masks for use by prison staff and offenders

Inmates working through the Virginia Department of Corrections' Virginia Correctional Enterprise apparel plants are now producing sneeze/cough guard masks to help protect offenders and staff in Virginia's prisons from COVID-19.

According to the VADOC, the masks being produced are not medical grade, but they will aid in the effort to help keep the virus out of Virginia's correctional facilities, which, so far, have not had any confirmed cases.

Late Friday, the Virginia DOC began production of the masks at all four of their Virginia Correctional Enterprise (VCE) apparel plants.

By Sunday, they delivered 5,200 masks to the Coffeewood Correctional Center and 4,900 to Dillwyn Correctional Center.

Another 80 are being delivered to probation and parole officers on Monday.'

They say Deerfield Correctional Center will receive the next round of masks.

The plan is to produce up to 15,000 masks a day across the facilities.

Virginia Correctional Enterprises also manufactures cleaning supplies approved by the EPA for use in combating the coronavirus. These are used by the Virginia DOC and available for procurement. Due to high demand, the department says they have had to limit order amounts per customer.

VCE was established by the General Assembly more than 75 years ago to provide job training and certification opportunities to offenders in Virginia’s correctional system.

They generally produce items like ergonomic office chairs, or lines for a Virginia teaching hospital, which are also washed and cleaned at the facilities.

You can see much of their work at universities, Virginia state parks, and in Virginia state building.

But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they've shifted focus. All DOC facilities are on modified lockdowns and visitation is not allowed.

Inmates are eating in their pods and going to recreation with their own pods as well, avoiding eating and recreating with inmates from other pods to minimize contact between groups of offenders from different buildings.

From March 15 to March 21, VADOC offenders sent and received 193,487 email messages, made 447,809 telephone calls, and completed 1,503 video visits. During this pandemic, offenders are receiving two free phone calls per week.

The Virginia DOC is utilizing its COVID-19 Medical Guideline along with an Offender Screening Questionnaire and Medical Evaluation Tool to evaluate and monitor offenders’ health.

The Virginia DOC’s Medical Epidemic/Pandemic Sanitation Plan is in place, requiring that all department facilities ensure accurate sanitation while utilizing appropriate chemicals and approved personal protective equipment.

A coronavirus screening tool is in place for employees, and all employees must assess their risk on a daily basis prior to reporting to work.

A Virginia DOC multi-disciplinary task force has been working to keep the new coronavirus from reaching the state’s correctional facilities, monitoring COVID-19 updates and guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. More information can be found here.