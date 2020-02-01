Virginia is a great place for business, but not workers

CNBC reported Virginia to be the top state for business in 2019. On the other hand, Virginia was said to be the worst state for workers' rights.

The top-ranked locations were bordering Washington D.C. and California, which has workers' protections, pregnancy accommodations, and paid leaves, all things Virginia lacks.

Contributions to Virginia's last-place ranking were having the lowest minimum wage to the working wage ratio. The $7.25 hourly pay only makes up about a quarter of the living wage for a family of four.

Virginia not raising the minimum wage above the state's rate also contributed to the low ranking, along with little protection for workers when it comes to pregnancy and paid leaves.

Frank Tamberrino, with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, said he thinks some employers know they must have a good business climate to be competitive with others.

"You look at what the state minimums may be in terms of vacation pay or maternity leave, some of the other quantifiable measures and most companies in Virginia are offering much more than the minimum because they need that to be competitive," Tamberrino said.

Tamberrino said he thinks there will be changes at the General Assembly in regards to increased minimum wage and workers' rights.