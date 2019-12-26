Virginia lawmaker seeks to define 'milk' as coming from a 'healthy hooved animal'

A Virginia lawmaker wants to narrow the definition of milk as something that comes only from a “healthy hooved animal."

Photo: Pixabay

Virginia Beach Republican Del. Barry Knight is pushing legislation that would ban makers of increasingly popular products like soy milk and almond milk from marketing their products as “milk."

Knight said he's trying to protect the state's dairy farmers and that his legislation is similar to what has passed in other states. Opponents of the legislation said the legislation is unnecessary and hurts competition.

Knight's bill defines milk as the “lacteal secretion” from a list of animals that includes cows, water buffalo, sheep, goats, yaks, deer, reindeer, moose, horses and donkeys.

It's HB 119, and, if passed and signed into law, would direct the Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services to launch a plan banning any products mislabeled under the new definition.

Since 1975, the amount of milk consumed per capita in America has tumbled more than 40%, a slide attributed to a number of reasons but mostly the rise of so many other choices, including teas, sodas, juices and, most recently, non-dairy substitutes like coconut, almond, rice, and soy milk.

That has hit dairy farms and milk sellers hard, leading some smaller family farmers to quit the business. With the price of milk already at a low point, but costly to make, dairy farmers believe non-dairy milks are cutting into their profit and making their financial situation worse.

"This October will be 60 years I've been milking cows," Fred Smith told WHSV earlier this year. "This is the worst year I've ever tried to farm."

Dairy farmers have been pushing for the FDA to enforce, on a federal level, a regulation to define the word "milk" more specifically in hopes that would help them.

Just last month, Dean Foods, America’s biggest milk processor, filed for bankruptcy.