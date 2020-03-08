Virginia lawmakers OK limited public sector bargaining bill

Virginia Democrats have given final passage to a bill that would end the state's outright ban on public sector collective bargaining and extend the right to local government workers if their locality opts in.

The measure that advanced out of the House and Senate over the weekend marks a historic shift in traditionally business-friendly Virginia but a mixed bag for the workers and coalition of labor unions that pushed for the change.

The measure doesn't apply to state workers. Bargaining will be allowed only if a local government or school board authorizes it with an ordinance or by a resolution.