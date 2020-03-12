Virginia lawmakers set to pass new state budget

House of Delegates begins on Sunday March 8, 2020 after lawmakers agreed to an extension of the session the night before. (Photo by Chip Lauterbach/Capital News Service)
By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to give final passage to the state budget.

Legislators are returning to the Capitol Thursday to take a final vote on the two-year spending plan. The new Democratic majority is set to approve a budget that largely resembles what Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam proposed in his $135 billion proposal in December.

That includes large boosts in spending on education, health care and other areas. This budget process also has been made easier by higher-than-expected tax revenues.

The latest budget proposal includes the state's share of 2% raises for public school teachers for the next two fiscal years, while many state employees would receive a 3% bonus this year and a 3% raise next year.

 