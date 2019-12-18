Virginia mail carrier sentenced for accepting bribes, delivering marijuana

A Virginia man was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for accepting bribes in exchange for packages believed to contain marijuana that were sent through the mail.

According to court documents, Christopher Grant, 59, accepted multiple bribes over a nearly one-year period from several different people while working as a U.S. mail carrier. In exchange, Grant gave them at least 20 suspected marijuana packages, all of which had been shipped from other states to vacant addresses and false aliases along Grant’s route in Richmond.

One package that was intercepted and searched contained more than 11 pounds of marijuana.

To hide his crimes, Grant attempted to alter U.S. Postal Service tracking records to falsely show that he had delivered the packages as addressed. Grant was confronted after surveillance recordings showed him accepting five cash bribes from the people receiving the packages.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.