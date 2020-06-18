Virginia man accused of carving swastikas, ‘KKK’ onto cars

A Virginia man is accused of damaging numerous vehicles over the past few months in Leesburg, including carving swastikas and “KKK” onto them.

Police arrested 59-year-old Jose Flores, of Leesburg, after receiving more than 30 reports of property damage in the 100 and 200 blocks of Meadows Lane NE.

The victims’ damage included racist symbols and words, as well as punctured tires.

Flores is charged with nine counts of destruction of property and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Investigators believe Flores acted alone, and that he is not associated with any hate groups.