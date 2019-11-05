Virginia man and woman charged in crash that killed 5-year-old boy

A Virginia man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his former girlfriend's 5-year-old son. His former girlfriend was charged as well.

Chesterfield police said a Mazda Protégé was traveling eastbound on East Hundred Road on March 19 when it started to turn left at Meadowville Road but re-entered the eastbound lane.

A white Infiniti SUV that was behind the Mazda struck it and pushed it into the crossover. Both vehicles crossed into the westbound lanes and the Mazda struck the rear bumper of another vehicle.

Datron Pierce, 22, of Henrico County, was driving and Mychae Goode, 24, was a passenger.

Goode's child, who was a passenger in the Mazda, was injured in the crash and died two days later.

Police said Pierce was driving under the influence of marijuana.

On Oct. 31, Datron Pierce, 22, and Mychae Goode, 24, were both charged with multiple crimes related to the crash:

• Pierce is charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license and driving with an unrestrained child.

• Goode is charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, possession of marijuana, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle and operate/allow to operate an uninsured motor vehicle.

Both Pierce and Goode are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

