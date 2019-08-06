Virginia man arrested after allegedly peeing on mailbox

Just because dogs do it doesn't mean you can.

Authorities say a Virginia man has been arrested after he was seen urinating on a mailbox.

Officials with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office say 47-year-old Keith Ball was spotted peeing on the mailbox and a sign along Regency Drive just before 6 p.m.on Monday.

A deputy responded to the area, where the sheriff's office says he spotted Ball walking along the roadway, but Ball refused requests to speak with the deputy.

He eventually stopped in a crosswalk and then refused the deputy's commands to move from the crosswalk.

Officials say the deputy reported that he smelled alcohol and Ball appeared to be drunk.

Ball reportedly then ran from the deputy when asked about the mailbox incident.

He was caught on Parkway Boulevard and charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice.

Ball was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said Ball became belligerent and repeatedly yelled at deputies after his arrest.

It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.