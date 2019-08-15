Virginia man arrested for DUI after high-speed chase along I-81

Four people are facing charges after a high-speed pursuit that went from Interstate 81 to Interstate 66 in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was heading north on Interstate 81 near mile marker 275 around 1 a.m. on August 14.

The trooper had clocked the car at 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. But police say the Toyota refused to stop and the trooper began a pursuit.

Police say the Corolla reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued north into Warren County on I-81 before merging onto Interstate 66.

At Exit 13, the car tried to leave the interstate, but the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.

At the scene of the crash, police took the driver and three passengers into custody.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Spencer J. Reimann, of Vienna. He was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding police, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, and DUI.

He was booked into the Rappahannock Shenandoah Regional Jail a little after 6:30 a.m. on August 14, where he remains held.

His three passengers were identified as 20-year-old Kitkwan Karlo, of Fairfax; 20-year-old Kyle Lujan, of Vienna; and 21-year-old Frederick Maggi, of Fairfax. Karlo and Lujan were charged with drunk in public and underage possession of alcohol. Maggi was charged with drunk in public.

