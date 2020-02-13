Virginia man arrested for killings of 2 found beside crashed car

UPDATE (Feb. 13):

An 18-year-old Alexandria man has been arrested and charged in connection to two people who were found murdered on Saturday in Halifax County beside a wrecked car.

Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office took Mohamed A. Aly into custody in Alexandria. Aly has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No information has been released about a possible motive. A mugshot has not been made available.

Early Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to Route 58 in Halifax County near Melon Road. A silver Nissan Maxima was found in the median, with Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Maryland, found dead in the grass nearby.

Both had been shot.

"State police personnel have been working around the clock pursuing multiple leads related to this homicide investigation,” said Capt. David O. Cooper II, Commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office. "We cannot thank the public enough for providing the tips and information necessary to aid our special agents with effecting an arrest so quickly.”

Virginia State Police are still encouraging anyone with information about this incident or anyone involved to contact 434-352-7128, or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions to @vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous calls are welcome.

_____________

Feb. 12, 2020:

Authorities in Virginia say a couple from the greater Washington area found dead near a crashed car in southern Virginia were killed.

Virginia State Police have ruled the deaths of 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda of Alexandria and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, of Germantown, Maryland as homicides.

Troopers were called to a single-car crash Saturday on Route 58 in Turbeville. Troopers found Bianda and Maertens Griffin near a silver Nissan that appeared to have run off the road and into the median.

An exact cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Bianda and Maertens Griffin both graduated from a high school in Maryland.