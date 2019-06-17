Virginia man arrested in Greene County for terror charge

A Virginia man has been arrested on a terrorism charge after he was found in Greene County on Monday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old Phillip Lee Dabney, of Fredericksburg, was wanted out of Spotsylvania County for committing or conspiring to commit an act of terrorism.

They did not provide any details of the alleged crime or threatened crime.

Dabney was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of violating Virginia Code 18.2-46.5, which entails committing or conspiring to commit an act of terrorism.

He's being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

While no details are publicly available on his crimes, a Twitter account in his name – which Google search results show posting tweets referring to Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a derogatory manner – has been suspended by the social media platform.

The sheriff's office said there is no active threat to the community because Dabney is in custody and no terrorist act was actually committed.