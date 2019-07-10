Virginia man charged after allegedly striking two in the head with hammer

A Virginia man has been charged after he allegedly struck two people in the head with a hammer in Washington County.

John Jefferson Tuggle, 36, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday night, around 9:27 p.m., Tuggle was in a home with two other people not far from his own home when he went into another room, grabbed a hammer, came back into the room, and hit both victims in the head with the hammer.

After the encounter, deputies day Tuggle fled back to his home at 32364 Santa Cruz Drive, where he was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the two victims that were transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center are in stable condition, but are still being treated for their injuries.

The victims have not been named at this time.

No motive for Tuggle's actions has been released amid the active investigation, but the sheriff's office did state that alcohol and drug use appears to have possibly been a factor.