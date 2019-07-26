Virginia man created parody presidential seal mocking Trump

A once-proud Republican in Virginia dismayed by President Donald Trump's leadership is the creator of a satirical presidential seal that mocked Trump at a young Republicans conference.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with an altered presidential seal behind him, at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit 2019, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Post reports Richmond graphic designer Charles Leazott created the faux seal. He replaced the American eagle with the two-headed Russian version, gripping a wad of cash and golf clubs. He also replaced "E Pluribus Unum" with a Spanish phrase that translates to "45 is a Puppet." The center shield also has the Russian hammer and sickle across the top in place of stars.

Leazott said he was surprised to see Trump standing in front of his creation on Tuesday at a Turning Point USA conference. The White House said it had no idea how it happened.

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials "never saw the seal" before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA's teen summit on Tuesday.

Turning Point later said a staffer searching for the presidential seal online mistakenly grabbed the parody. A spokesman for the conservative group told the Post they fired the team member.

The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

The fake seal appears on items sold on Inktale.com by seller "OneTermDonnie."

