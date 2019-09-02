Virginia man dies while swimming off Cape Hatteras shore

A Virginia man pulled from the surf of a North Carolina beach is dead.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials say a bystander pulled the 61-year-old man from Oak Hills, Virginia, from the waves Sunday evening.

A spokesman for the federal park says the bystander spotted the swimmer in apparent trouble just before 5:30 p.m. and brought him to shore. They were met by arriving rescue workers. CPR efforts failed.

Officials said the man was not using a flotation device and there was a high risk of rip currents forecasted.

An official cause of death hasn't been determined.

Park officials said there was a high risk of more rip currents on Monday.

The Virginia man's death marks the second this year in the waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore. There were five similar fatalities in 2018, seven in 2017, and eight in 2016.

