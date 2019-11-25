Virginia man faces multiple charges after allegedly killing hunting dog

A Virginia man is facing multiple serious charges after deputies with a search warrant uncovered evidence when he allegedly killed a hunting dog on his property.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call from the dog’s owner on Friday, Nov. 22, saying the dog had been shot and its tracking collar removed.

According to the dog's owner, the dog had been participating in an active hunt, equipped with a GPS tracking collar, when the GPS signal suddenly came to a stop on property owned by Adam Beck.

Shortly after the owner talked with law enforcement, deputies say the owner talked with Beck on the phone. When deputies arrived to Beck's property, he refused to answer or let them in.

However, based on apparent evidence discovered at the scene, two law enforcement officials went to a nearby magistrate's office to obtain a warrant for Beck's arrest and a search warrant for his property.

Meanwhile, deputies remained on scene to prevent the destruction of any evidence.

While the search warrant was obtained, the sheriff's office says Beck came out and was arrested without incident.

Inside his home, deputies found the dog's damaged tracking collar and shortly afterward located the hunting dog, dead.

They also seized two AR-15 rifles as evidence.

Beck was initially arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, and bonded out of jail on a $2,500 unsecured bond. The sheriff's office said at the time that additional charges were pending.

A few days later, on Monday, the sheriff's office announced that Beck was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and placed back in the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond until his arraignment.

He was also charged with destruction of property, assault, two counts of larceny, and maiming or killing of an animal.

Leigh Beck, whose relation to Adam is unclear, was charged with two counts of child endangerment: leaving loaded firearms within a child's reach.

Officials want to remind everyone that it’s illegal to remove a dog’s GPS collar and ID tags, and it’s a felony to harm or kill a hunting dog, even if the dog is on your property.

