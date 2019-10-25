Virginia man found competent for trial in boy's death

A Virginia man charged in the beating death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

McKenzie Kyle Hellman is charged with felony murder in the Jan. 13 death of Steven Dale Meek II. Hellman and the boy's mother, Kayla Nicole Thomas, also are accused of sexually abusing Steven and making child pornography.

Hellman's lawyer asked for the evaluation last May, citing "profound issues" with Hellman's mental health. On Thursday, Hellman's lawyer and prosecutors said the evaluation had been completed and Hellman was found competent to stand trial. Judge Philip Trompeter scheduled a hearing for Dec. 20.

The mother, Kayla Thomas, was scheduled to make a plea October 16, but her case was continued until March 2020.

