Virginia man gets life in prison for Bent Mountain triple murder

The suspect in the killings of three people on Bent Mountain has pleaded guilty.

Trevor Charles in a 2018 court hearing | credit: WDBJ

19-year-old Trevor E. Charles appeared Monday in Roanoke County Circuit Court, where he pleaded to six charges, including one count of capital murder, two counts first degree murder, and three counts of using a gun in the commission of a felony. The capital murder charge and one count of first degree murder were dropped in court after the plea.

He was then sentenced to three life terms, plus 13 years for the use of a gun in the commission of a felony. He will have no chance of parole.

The families of Brandon Dekle, Cole Kennedy and Miranda Trump issued the following statement:

"Our families would like to thank the Roanoke County Police Department, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, Virginia State Police, and the Roanoke County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for working so diligently to provide closure and develop a plea that was healthy for our families and would guarantee that the defendant would never have the possibility of parole.

"We also thank the Bent Mountain community for their care and concern for Brandon, Cole and Miranda.

"Brandon, Cole and Miranda were all wonderful people.

"-Brandon's goofy antics and the way he shared his love for the world.

-Cole's quick wit and the way he always helped others.

-Brandon and Cole were lifelong, inseparable friends and had such a passion for life that will live on in our memories.

-And Miranda's infectious smile, caring heart and love for everyone will always be with us.

"Our lives will never be the same and we will miss each of them every single day.

"We will always be grateful for how hard everyone has worked to support our families and enable us to take our first steps in healing.

"The families request that you respect their privacy at this time."

Charles had been jailed on murder and firearm charges since his June 2018 arrest in the killings.

The victims were 18-year-old Miranda Trump, 20-year-old Brandon Dekle, and 21-year-old Cole Kennedy. The three victims worked together at a restaurant.

Investigators said an investigation into an abandoned crashed car belonging to one of the victims led to the discovery of their bodies at an area home.

Police records say Charles admitted to shootings his “only friends” and blamed malicious voices in his head, an explanation that left prosecutors skeptical.

